‘Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2’s Latest Update Adds New Enemies, Perfect Blocks, and Customization Options

So, Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 didn’t have to shoot for the stars. Instead, the title popped up in September, said, “Hey, y’all gamers like ultra-violence?” and gave players a Gears of War-esque bloodbath! Now, with a few months under its belt, a fresh 5.0 Obelisk Update went live to majorly change the game! (Wow, all the big boys are rolling out updates today, huh?) Let’s see what Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 threw into the latest patch!

‘Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2’ New Features

New Operation: Obelisk

In this new Operation, you’re going to Demerium and your mission is to rotate a replica of the obelisk to disrupt the flow of energy protecting the Aurora device. Further, this operation takes place in parallel to the final events of the campaign.

To reach the console control of the obelisk, you’ll have to make it through a tomb plunged into darkness.

New Enemy: Tzaangor Enlightened

A new Majoris enemy can spawn in all Operations featuring the Thousand Sons.

Note from our Game Director: “The Tzaangor Enlightened is a disk-flying, melee/ranged-hybrid unit. They are fearsome opponents, especially when met in greater numbers. However, catching them after parry or during a long animation makes them an easy target. Indeed, we strongly advise you to use Target Lock to face this enemy!”

New Season Pass Content: Dark Angels Chapter Pack

Added: Dark Angels Successor Chapters cosmetics

Added: Dark Angels Champion skin (Bulwark)

And Added: Dark Angels–themed weapon skins for:

Auto Bolt Rifle

Plasma Pistol

Power Sword

Bulwark’s Storm Shield

Note from our Game Director: “The melee system has been our main focus recently. The issue that we saw is that, on higher difficulties, the melee combat relied too heavily on the “Parry -> Gun Strike” flow. This also made Fencing Melee Weapons a universal choice for almost all situations, and we want to give players more options. To try and achieve that, we’ve made the following changes.

First, normal Melee Damage has increased across the board, so there will be more options instead of just Parry -> Gun Strike.

Second, we are drastically changing how Blocking Weapons work. In short, by blocking enemy attacks, the player will accumulate up to 3 stacks of Melee Damage buffs. Attacking while having those stacks of buffs will spend them and will result in massive AoE Damage discharge.

With these changes, Fencing Weapons will still be great versus limited numbers of enemies, Balanced Weapons will be good versus big crowds, and Blocking Weapons will become ‘damage dealer’ type weapons.”

Perfect Block

All Block Weapons have a new mechanic: Perfect Block and Adrenaline Surge.

Perfectly timed blocks grant up to 3 Adrenaline Surge stacks. Adrenaline Surge stacks greatly increase Melee Damage and are consumed after the next melee attack.

Attacking with 3 stacks of Adrenaline Surge deals massive AoE Damage, staggers enemies, and restores 1 Armour Segment.

Fencing Weapons:

Perfect Parry AoE stagger radius slightly reduced.

Balanced Weapons:

Perfect Parry AoE stagger radius greatly increased.

Master-crafted versions: Damage increased by 10%.

Artificer versions: Damage increased by 10%.

Relic versions: Damage increased by 10%.

Blocking Weapons:

Master-crafted versions: Damage increased by 20%.

Artificer versions: Damage increased by 20%.

Relic versions: Damage increased by 20%.

Unarmed/Firearm Melee:

You can now Stomp indefinitely.

‘Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2’ Firearms

Note from our Game Director: “We are quite happy with recent updates to firearms. Pretty much all firearms are viable on the hardest difficulties now, and our win rate/pick rate data shows drastic improvements.

Still, there are a few weapons that are better than the others, and minor tweaks will be coming with Patch 6.

Further into the future, with Patch 7, we are planning to focus on reworking Weapons Perks. Weapons Perks are underwhelming compared to Class Perks right now, and the issues with some weapons are actually a result of them having a bad Perk tree rather than their basic stats.

The other big outstanding problem that we have is the Grenade Launcher. There are quite a few bugs/misconfigurations that make it the way it is.

Due to a bug, a certain Perk restores its full Ammo when it shouldn’t. Due to a misconfiguration on our side, its Artificer and Relic versions deal 4x more damage than the Master-crafted version. Due to a bug, Perks that increase Auspex Scan damage stack buffs inconsistently. Normally all damage stacks buffs additively, thus providing consistent and predictable results. This bug results in crazy damage numbers with Auspex Scan Perks depending on the order they were activated. So, this is why bosses get erased by Grenade Launchers with certain builds.

Firearms (Cont.)

If we approach this directly and fix all 3 bugs, it will make the Grenade Launcher useless and will hurt the entire Tactical class. Indeed, we will be very careful with how we address this issue. We still do want to keep the fun element of destroying entire waves of enemies with the Grenade Launcher. At the same time, no other weapon can match a Grenade Launcher with potentially unlimited Ammo.

Because of these complications, we want to take the time to carefully analyse and make the best decision possible about the Grenade Launcher, so we’re not modifying it in this patch.”

Neo-Volkite Pistol

Note from our Game Director: “We unified enemy sensitivity to Volkite Damage with Bolter Damage. This means a massive damage buff to certain Majoris and Extremis enemies that were more resistant to Volkite Damage than others.”

Volkite Damage sensitivity has been increased from 1 to 1.5 for these enemies:

Devourer Tyranid Warrior

Barbed Strangler Tyranid Warrior

Venom Cannon Tyranid Warrior

Rubric Marine

Flamer Rubric Marine

Zoanthrope

Bolt Carbine:

Max Ammo of all SMG-type Bolt Carbines increased by 1 magazine.

‘Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2’ Extermination Bonus

Note from our Game Director: “This change simply increases the amount of XP players are getting in Operations mode if they are zealously exterminating enemy waves.

This aims to:

1. incentivise players to not skip encounters, without punishing those who want to skip, and

2. makes the game less grindy in preparation for new features coming down the line (e.g., Prestige Ranks).”

Added a new feature that increases the amount of XP players gain based on % of enemies killed during an Operation:

Rank A: killing more than 85% spawned enemies grants +120% XP pre-patch value.

Rank B: killing more than 60% spawned enemies grants +110% XP pre-patch value.

Rank C: killing less than 60% spawned enemies grants +100% XP pre-patch value.

*The rank is common to the party, everyone gets the same.

Dodge invulnerability logic is now client sided, meaning that Dodges will be responsive and more accurate with higher ping .

. Players are now invulnerable to new instances of damage while in Knockback animation .

. Added 10 frames of invulnerability at the start of Jump Pack launch animation (Campaign and Operations only).

(Campaign and Operations only). Dodge and Parry sound notification clarity has been greatly improved.

notification clarity has been greatly improved. Heavy’s Barrier can be activated in more player states (e.g., during stagger animation).

(e.g., during stagger animation). Player controls are slightly more responsive after using Vanguard’s Grapnel Launcher.

are slightly after using Added spawn protection in PvP.

spawn protection in PvP. Added Neo-Volkite Pistol in PvP.

AI

Zoanthrope : Shielded Zoanthrope will now attack much less frequently.

:

Enemy Spawn Director : You will no longer fight Extremis-level enemies on your first encounter right after the start of a Mission. Lots of minor animation fixes for various enemies.

:

Customization

Added: Lenses colour customisation.

Further, fixed shading of Balthasar Gold and Ushabti Bone colours.

Then, fixed a number of small bugs with certain armour pieces not applying colours correctly.

‘Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2’ Operations

Fall of Atreus:

Made adjustments to scripting to make this level shorter and more in line with the duration of other levels: The second sequence with the Dreadnought (Repel the Assault) is randomized now and may not happen. The fusion battery needs to be charged only once in the final sequence.

Large amounts of small fixes in level geometry collision and Terminus enemies getting stuck in some areas.

Perks

Note from our Game Director: “In this patch, we are only fixing bugs with existing Perks, but trust me, we are seeing the issues with them. A lot of the Class Perks are not as good as we wanted them to be, and some Perk tree choices are really more efficient than others. With Patch 6, we are planning to massively rework a bunch of lacking Perks to make more builds viable.”

Getting kicked out of a session will still grant kicked player XP rewards based on checkpoint completion.

Exiting the Turret Charging Wheel in the “Termination” Operation is now quicker.

Improved a few enemies counting for Purge Them All Achievement.

Fixed a bug where Combat Knife charged attacks would occasionally Heavy Hit every time without charging.

Fixed a bug where Heavy’s Primary Weapon was not shooting after joining in progress.

Then, fixed a bug where party leader could get stuck on a loading screen in rare cases.

Fixed Hierophant’s damage sensitivity to certain weapons (it can still be damaged by normal weapons, but the damage is reduced).

Then, fixed a bug where Heldrake was not taking any damage from shots in rare cases.

Fixed a bug where Heldrake could be knocked off its pedestal by shots from an under-barrel Grenade Launcher.

Further, fixed a bug where Imurah would not take any damage from shots in the final mission in rare cases.

Fixed a rare bug where players were shown a long black screen instead of death screen in PvP.

Further, fixed a bug where players could not see each other’s customisation in rare cases.

Then, fixed a bug where the Neo-Volkite Pistol would deal damage further than its actual visual FX.

Fixed a bug where enemies were able to pierce Block stance with double attack.

Fixed a bug with Bulwark’s Armour of Contempt Perk not triggering correctly and dealing friendly fire.

Then, fixed an issue where the Neo-Volkite Pistol would sometimes trigger a chain of explosions and cause performance issues.

Fixed a rare bug with Vanguard’s Zone of Impact Perk not triggering correctly.

Further, fixed Perks that grant player immunity to Heavy Hits and Knockback during charging melee attacks not working with charged attacks unlocked via Weapons Perks.

Combat Knife charged attack buffs from other Perks (e.g., Sniper’s Shadow Stab) are now correctly applied on both damage instances.

Large number of minor fixes in Perks, how they stack, and how they trigger in rare cases.

Minor UI fixes and improvements.

Localization fixes.

Added: PS5 PRO Enhancements:

Quality mode

Standard PlayStation®5 PS5 PRO Resolution 1080p – 1440p with upscale FSR to 4K 1080p – 2160p with PSSR Frame Rate 30 FPS 30 FPS

Performance Mode

Standard PlayStation®5 PS5 PRO Resolution 720p – 1080p with upscale FSR to 4K 1080p – 1440p with upscale PSSR to 4K Frame Rate 60 FPS 60 FPS

Added: FSR 3 / DLSS 3: Support of “Frame Generation” component for DLSS and FSR. For more details about FSR and DLSS, check our FAQ.