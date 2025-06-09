‘Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Master Crafted Edition’ Feels Like a Warm Hug From an Old Friend (Review)

Getting an Xbox 360 for Christmas in 2005 was a surreal experience. Getting to experience games like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Call of Duty 2, and other 360 icons made my teenage gaming years unforgettable. One of my favorites from back in the day was Warhammer 40K: Space Marine. A game that introduced me to a franchise that I never knew existed at the time. Donning this massive suit of armor, I felt unstoppable. I chopped until I dropped. Blasting through hordes of Orcs and other creatures, I quickly fell in love with the Space Marines. While Space Marine 2 may be bigger and better in every way, Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition feels like a home-cooked meal from Mom and Dad.

Screenshot: SEGA

‘Warhammer 40K: Space Marine’ Is the Same Space Marine We Know and Love With a New Coat of Paint

When Warhammer 40K: Space Marine launched in 2011, it was one of those perfect 7/10 games that we know and love. Was it innovative, new, and exciting? Not really, but taking the Warhammer license and making an incredibly fun action/shooter hybrid where I can rip Orcs apart with a chainsaw sword was enough to make my 19-year-old self squeal with excitement. Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition keeps the gameplay, but refines its visual aspects to a much higher degree. A solid 60FPS cap keeps the action flowing nicely, and the improved texture work makes it look as it did in my memories.

I had to revisit the original Space Marine on my PlayStation 3 while checking out the Master Crafted version, and the difference is immediately noticeable. While it did take me checking out the original to remove my rose-tinted glasses, Master Crafted is a sharp-looking game. Yes, it still has that seventh-generation look and feel. But since I grew up with those types of games shaping my tastes, it felt like home.

It’s Time, Once Again, To Rip and Tear Through Waves of Orcs

I can’t deny the carnal pleasure of tearing through hordes of Orcs. Sure, compared to the latest game in the franchise, these once intimidating crowds look pitiful, but back in my day? Seeing 15 characters coming up to you at once was mindblowing. Basking in the nostalgia of Space Marine once again was a blast, and the tighter controls genuinely made a difference. Sure, the UI may have lost some of the juice it had back in the day, but it is much tighter. The health bar no longer takes up a huge chunk of the screen, and choosing a weapon is easier than ever before. Some bugs from the original game do persist here, but what’s a proper remaster without them being included, right?

One thing that I’m glad wasn’t touched, however, was the voice acting. Even when Warhammer 40K: Space Marine was originally released, it had incredibly strong voice acting. Still to this day, the crew sounds incredible and delivers their lines impeccably. If anything, the remastered audio is one of the best parts about this package, outside of the visually sharper base game. That, and the inclusion of every piece of DLC from the original game. Don’t fret, multiplayer fans: it’s back here, as well.

Screenshot: SEGA

I Do Wish They Would Have Released ‘Warhammer 40K: Space Marine’ Before ‘Space Marine 2’, To Be Fair

Playing through Warhammer 40K Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition felt great. It was a nostalgic trip down memory lane, and it reminded me exactly why I fell in love with this particular franchise in the first place. But the timing of this release does feel a little strange. Most players who have jumped into Space Marine 2 have already played the original game. For some, going back to the more simplistic seventh-generation graphical style is going to be jarring. I wish that this could have been released just a bit before the release of Space Marine 2, or that the graphical fidelity would have been more in line with the latest release, to be fair. But for those who have just been craving that look and feel of the classic games, this is a nice treat.

If you loved Warhammer 40K Space Marine when it first released? I won’t have to do much convincing to check this out. It’s tighter, smoother, and looks better than ever. The remastered audio and visuals make this a treat, even if it does suffer from that seventh-generation brown hue. It’s an incredibly solid remaster across the board, and one that brought me far more joy than I could have expected. Coming back to where it all began after playing countless hours of Space Marine 2 was slightly jarring. But any chance I have to revisit a childhood favorite? I’m always on board. Don’t worry, SPACE MUHREENS wasn’t affected by the audio remaster. It’s still here in all its glory.

Verdict: Recommended

Warhammer 40K Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition will be available on June 10, 2025, on PC and Xbox Series X|S. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Xbox Series X. It’s also available Day One with Xbox Game Pass.