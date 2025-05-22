‘Warhammer’ Skulls 2025 Is a Treasure Trove of Goodness for Long-Time Fans and New Arrivals, With Plenty of Surprises in Store

There’s never been a better time to be a Warhammer fan and a game player than now. With games like Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II demolishing the charts, and boomer-shooters like Warhammer 40K: Boltgun bringing plenty of new fans into the world, Warhammer Skulls 2025 had a lot on their plate. How were they going to one-up themselves compared to previous years? Well, somehow, they managed to make that happen. Remasters and remakes, new DLC for beloved games, and so much more. Let’s dive in a bit and see what they had to announce today.

Screenshot: Focus Entertainment

‘Boltgun 2’, ‘Dark Heresy’, and ‘Space Marine Master Crafted Edition’ Were My Highlights From ‘Warhammer’ Skulls 2025

My proper introduction to the world of Warhammer was not due to the minatures. Rather, I was fully indoctrinated when the original Warhammer 40K: Space Marine dropped in 2011. Hyper-violence, mindless mashing, and plenty of lore that I didn’t understand at the time, I was completely and utterly hooked. Playing through games like Vermintide, Darktide, and eventually, Space Marine 2, I learned that this is a franchise that has a lot of love and care poured into it. It seems that the folks behind Warhammer know this, and they’re continuing to bless us however they possibly can.

Videos by VICE

Some major reveals made Warhammer Skulls 2025 the best presentation to date. Warhammer 40K: Dawn of War is getting enhanced, alongside a Definitive Edition coming later this year. Boltgun, the pixel-art boomer shooter that stole my heart, is getting free DLC with Warhammer 40K: Boltgun – Words of Vengeance. Oh yeah, and a sequel to boot. But I think the biggest thing that took me by surprise was the 4K enhanced Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition. I absolutely kept my cool during that announcement. I didn’t scream or anything like that. CRPG fans also got a first look at Dark Heresy, the newest turn-based tabletop experience for fans to fall in love with.

Skulls 2025 Had Plenty More Announcements, Too

Space Marine 2 is getting a huge, free update, too. While more players will get a chance to see where the adventures of Demetrian Titus started, we can’t forget about this massive sequel. A new Siege mode is coming to the game, and I can’t wait to jump into that on June 26. Warhammer 40K: Darktide is also getting a new class, with the Arbites Class dropping on June 23. June looks like it’s going to be one heck of a month for Warhammer fans. But even beyond that? There’s still so much more to look forward to.

Total War: Warhammer III, Tailsman Digital 5th Edition, Battlesector, Vermintide 2, Blood Bowl 3, Tacticus, Warpforge, Gladius, Supremacy: Warhammer 40K, and more got plenty of updates during this presentation, as well. Not a fan of those? Don’t worry. Warhammer Skulls also announced that we’ve got content coming to RUST and Counter-Strike 2.

Don’t worry, Mechanicus II fans. We also got a preview of the Leagues of Votann. There was a lot to see, so be sure to tune into Twitch to get the recap of the event, or check out the official Warhammer YouTube Channel to see everything in its full glory.