Warlock: Dungeons and Dragons Extended Gameplay Footage Reveal Deep Dive

Warlock revealed the title’s first gameplay footage at Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live and unveiled some of the powerful attacks and traversal mechanics that players will have access to in single-player action game.

Warlock: Dungeons and Dragons Gameplay Trailer

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The Warlock gameplay reveal gives players an extended look at the upcoming game, starting off by revealing a brand-new character that will be instantly recognizable to D&D fans: Tasha.

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Maggie Robertson plays the iconic role of Tasha, who acts as Kaatri’s patron and source of power. Tasha teaches Kaatri to sense Raw Magic, power hidden throughout Darkon that lets her expand and transform her magical ability.

As expected based on the teasers that the game’s social media account has been posting, the gameplay reveal showcases the game’s magic system in action and reveals how Kaatri will use recognizable and powerful spells from the tabletop game to overcome enemies and solve environmental and traversal puzzles.

“From there, the reveal brings Warlock’s core promise to life, showing how magic allows players to read, reshape and ultimately master the world around them. Kaatri turns the environment, enemy positioning and even the weather into tactical opportunities, chaining spells together before capitalizing with her skill as a seasoned weapons master. The result is a fluid, systems-driven approach to exploration and combat, where observation and experimentation can uncover new paths, create unexpected solutions and produce spectacular combinations.”

The gameplay reveal did not include confirmation of a specific release date, but the project is still projecting a 2027 release window.

For those who aren’t familiar with the upcoming game already, Warlock is set in a dark fantasy open world inspired by Dungeons & Dragons where magic is a tool that players will use creatively across systemic combat and exploration.

The game places players in the role of Kaatri, a veteran weapons master who makes a pact to wield otherworldly magic against dark powers. The role of Kaatri is performed by Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer).

“Warlock empowers players to use magic to overcome a wide range of challenges. In exploration, every spell is a key that unlocks new paths and possibilities in a beautiful yet unsettling world. When facing enemies, magic and melee combine for a combat experience that is both tactical and visceral.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Warlock: Dungeons and Dragons.

Warlock is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and is scheduled to release in 2027.