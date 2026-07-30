Warlock: Dungeons and Dragons Video Game Patron Revealed, Gameplay Release Date Confirmed

During Gen Con 2026, Wizards of the Coast revealed brand-new details about the upcoming Warlock: Dungeons and Dragons game, including confirmation of which Patron the protagonist serves.

Warlock’s Kaatri Serves Tasha

Video game fans have had minimal updates on Warlock: Dungeons and Dragons since its dramatic cinematic reveal in 2025, but some new details are finally emerging thanks to Gen Con 2026.

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During the event, Wizards of the Coast confirmed that the game’s protagonist’s patron is Tasha. For those unfamiliar with Dungeons and Dragons rules and lore, the Warlock class gets their power through a pact with a powerful patron. Unlike wizards who learn magic from books or sorcerers who have innate power, warlocks get all of their magic power thranks to their relationship with their patron.

Fans of Tasha got a double reveal at Gen Con: her role in the upcoming Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons video game was confirmed, with award-winning actor Maggie Robertson stepping into the role through voice and performance capture, opposite Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer), who leads the game as Kaatri.

Tasha is an incredibly popular figure in Dungeons and Dragons lore and fans of the TTRPG will likely be very excited to learn that she is going to play a key role in the Warlock: Dungeons and Dragons story. It will be very interesting to see how good or evil the version of Tasha that appears in the game ends up being. It’s not unusual for warlocks to have conflict with their patron and that trope could help inspire some interesting story beats throughout the game’s narrative.

For those who are unfamiliar with the upcoming game, Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is an original third-person, single-player action-adventure game set in a dark fantasy open world inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. Developed by Invoke Studios, the game casts players as Kaatri, a veteran warrior who makes a pact to wield otherworldly magic against dark powers.

Warlock Gameplay Reveal Coming on August 25, 2026

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Fans were also treated to a surprise announcement that the first look at gameplay is coming on August 25 as part of Opening Night Live at gamescom.

The game was originally revealed in late 2025 with a cinematic trailer, so getting a chance to see actual gameplay will be a major milestone for the project.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Warlock and Dungeons and Dragons.

Warlock is currently in development and is releasing in 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.