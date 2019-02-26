Warm Lentil and Potato Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the salad:

1 ½ pounds|680 grams fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise

1 cup dry small green lentils

kosher salt, to taste

5 ounces|142 grams baby spinach

½ cup toasted walnut halves

3 ounces|85 grams goat cheese

for the bacon vinaigrette:

8 ounces|227 grams bacon, cut into lardons

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 shallot, diced

¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Place the potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook the potatoes until just tender, about 25 minutes. Drain, then cool the potatoes until easy to handle and cut into 1-inch pieces. Place the potatoes in a large bowl and set aside. Place the lentils in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Season the water with salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until just tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the liquid and add the lentils to the bowl with the potatoes. Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette. Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium-high. Add the bacon lardons and cook until crispy, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside. Add the garlic and shallot to the skillet and cook until soft, about 1 minute. Remove the skillet from the heat and whisk in the mustard. Add the red wine vinegar and whisk to combine. Whisk in the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Remove the dressing from the heat and add the dressing to the bowl with the potatoes and lentils, along with the spinach and walnuts. Toss to combine and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving platter and top with the reserved bacon and the goat cheese.

