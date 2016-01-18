Warp Records To Reissue “Classic” Squarepusher Albums On Vinyl

If Squarepusher is missing from you vinyl collection, you’re in luck.

FACT reports that Warp Records will reissue deluxe editions of “classic” Squarepusher albums over the span of the year. Warp have not specified which albums in particular we can expect deluxe editions of, though Music Is Rotted One Note, considered by many critics to be Squarepusher’s (aka Tom Jenkinson) magnum opus, is arguably the best candidate for such treatment.

In other news, Jenkinson will be touring the UK with his Shobaleader One Band in May, with “an expanded set that’ll be even more incendiary and dynamic than their auspicious debut.” Whatever bonkers performance this means, we hope he brings it here to the US.

UK Dates:

May 6th – Gorilla Manchester

May 7th – XJAZZ Festival / Lido Berlin

May 8th – Islington Assembly Hall London



Squarepusher’s most recent album is Damogen Furies. Watch the video for single “Stor Eiglass” below: