Heads Up! Warpaint Announce New LP and Drop a New Song Called… “New Song”

LOVE WARPAINT!

OK, glad we got that out of the way. We caught the girls last week playing an itsy bitsy show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and they were charming and groovy as ever. The LA band were road testing new tracks from their forthcoming LP Heads Up (out via Rough Trade on September 23), and so when they weren’t playing golden oldies like “Undertow” it felt like we were witnessing an intimate practice session. There were fuck ups and oopsies, but knowing how tight their performances are normally, watching them work out the kinks was a treat. It was also a reminder that they have one of the best rhythm sections in the game.​

Below is the first song from Heads Up, “New Song,” a cut that’s surprisingly POP! As ever their harmonies are goosebump-inducing, the bass provides the funked up backbone, and Emily and Theresa’s interlocking guitars dance together in delicious synchronicity. When they sing “You’ve got the moves / You’ve got the moves…” you half expect them to carry straight on with “You got the motion / If we got together we’d be causing a commotion,” from that Madonna smash.

It’s a song that seemingly explores the thrill of listening to a new tune and playing it again and again and again, but really it’s about falling for someone and the scent of their skin and wanting to play them again and again and again and again…