Warped Tour 2025 Kicks Off With Letlive.’s Jason Aalon Butler Climbing a Huge Speaker Tower in His Underwear

Warped Tour is back, and letlive. kicked off the first 2025 show of the festival with an explosive performance that saw frontman Jason Aalon Butler climbing up a huge speaker tower in his underwear.

Those in attendance at the Washington D.C. concert on June 14 were treated to an explosive set from letlive., who recently came out of an indefinite hiatus to give fans a run of proper goodbye shows.

During the band’s time on the Warped Tour stage on Saturday, Butler stripped down his underwear and climbed up some scaffolding that served as a speaker tower. Check out some footage of the performance below:

The Washington D.C. concert is the first of three planned Warped Tour festivals this year. Next up will be Long Beach, California (July 26-27) and then Orlando, Florida (Nov. 15-16). Interestingly, these three Warped Tour revival shows might be just the beginning. Kevin Lyman.

During a recent episode of the Late for Load In podcast, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman was discussing the 30th anniversary shows, and when asked whether or not the Warped Tour could come back in a more extensive capacity beyond these three shows, Lyman did not rule anything out.

“I think we’ll end up doing, you know, people are pretty excited [that] ‘Warped’ is coming back as a brand right now. Will it go on? We think so, maybe, who knows? But you know what? It’s been fun to come back and kind of show that I can do it this way, and hopefully we give everyone a great show,” Lyman said. “And I think we are, I mean, you look at that lineup, and right when it comes out, it’s piece[meal]… I like how we roll it out, you gotta have a strong will to do that, you know.”

Lyman went on to add: “And then the people I’m working with even were like, ‘Oh my God, you know, you [are getting] negative comments.’ I go, ‘Well, if you don’t get a negative comment in our world, then you’re not successful.’”