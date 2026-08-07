Warrior Cats Game Reveals Gameplay Footage and Confirms 2026 Release Window

The incredibly popular Warrior Cats series is finally getting a proper video game adaptation this year with the fall 2026 launch of Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest.

Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest Releases Fall 2026

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The Warrior Cats series of novels have been around since 2003 and have remained incredibly popular with its dedicated fanbase. The series focuses on the adventures of various groups of cats and the drama that ensues in their society.

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Although the franchise has remained in the novel format for more than twenty years (aside from a Warrior Cats-themed experience in Roblox), this year it is finally expanding to some new channels. Disney+ is currently producing an animated adaptation of the series and there is also a video game in the works.

The video game, Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest, released its trailer on August 6 and confirmed that it is aiming for a fall 2026 release window. Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest is an immersive action-adventure game set in the Lake Territories of the beloved Warrior Cats book series.

Some of the upcoming game’s key features include:

Embark on a variety of quests to gain favor with your Clan and battle others in turn-based combat to strengthen your cat and grow your legend.

Learn new combat moves to take down your rivals. Encounter a wide range of enemies, including mice, squirrels, badgers and more, all leading to epic battles.

Forage the land and find items which can be used to craft items in your den.

Travel across iconic territories including ThunderClan’s dense forests, RiverClan’s marshlands, ShadowClan’s dark pine swamps, and WindClan’s open moors.

Your adventure will also take you to the famed sacred locations The Moonpool and The Island.

Climb trees, pounce through undergrowth, track scents, solve environmental puzzles, and uncover the mysteries of StarClan itself.

It will be very interesting to see if the game manages to connect with its audience and if the many fans of the Warrior Cats book series take to the action adventure title. The ability to create your own cat seems very appealing and adds an RPG element to the adventure.

Gamers should have a chance to learn more about the specific systems and gameplay loop as the fall 2026 release window approaches.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the upcoming Warrior Cats video game adaptation.

Warrior Cats: Clans of the Forest releases in fall 2026 for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series consoles.