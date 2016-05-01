Warriors Nab Free French Fry Coupons Because They Are Fortune’s Favorite Sons

It’s fair to say that the Golden State Warriors are Fortune’s favorite sons. They had a relatively injury-free season to reach a record-breaking 73 wins, only a mild injury to Curry early in the Playoffs that puts him out for just a few games (probably some good rest time anyway), and an absolute fire rout of the Trail Blazers in the first round without their MVP. And now they’re getting free french fries?! Goddamn. Someone’s looking out for them upstairs.

I’ve been to Oracle on a night they drop fries for fans. It’s just about the most fun thing imaginable. And I don’t even like McDonalds—in fact, I actively disdain them. But when some free shit is coming at you in parachute form? Well there’s nothing more exciting than that. I caught one, and it took all the effort I could muster to not throw ‘bows and edge people out of my God-given right to free french fries (that, again, I didn’t even want) because I was so excited. Thankfully, the thing just drifted straight to me without much conflict. But when that empty red fry container found its ginger way into my loving hands, it felt for a moment—just a fleeting moment—that I was being stared in the face by some divine power that said, “Yes, Liam, you are special—special enough to get fat off of these for free.”

Well, today not one, but three(!) parachutes chose the Warriors during a late timeout—finding their way to Draymond Green, Festus Ezeli, and Steph Curry to be precise. And in the case of Draymond and Festus, they sort of even bombarded them. (Draymond allegedly handed his back into the crowd.) But just look at Steph catching his. It’s like he was the most chosen of them all:

It glides to him gracefully as he casually—almost no-look—grabs them out of the air (I imagine with two fingers, or maybe chopsticks to make it harder) and neatly tucks the coupon under his arm like a sleight-of-hand magic trick. The definition of effortless. Let’s hope those french fries heal that knee of his. And if God has any say in it, they will.