Was Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 Better Than Weekend 1?

Coachella‘s second weekend has historically been viewed as a kind of afterthought—after all, it’s just a repeat of the prior weekend’s performances, right?

Yes, and no. Especially, it seems, this year, where festival organizers and performers seem to have made something of a concerted effort to make weekend 2 an event in its own right. This year’s Coachella weekend 2 was jam-packed with special cameos, last-minute sets, and other surprises that gave weekend 1 attendees some serious FOMO.

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Weekend 1 was awesome, no doubt about that. But was weekend 2 even better? Fans are weighing in. Let’s take a look at some of the more compelling reasons Coachella 2026 weekend 2 may have been even better than weekend 1.

Weekend 2’s Star-studded Cameos

The cameos alone are the biggest single argument in favor of our hypothesis. While weekend 1 had some great cameos (Sabrina Carpenter’s Will Ferrell and Susan Sarandon come to mind, as does Sombr’s Billy Corgan feature), weekend 2’s cameos kind of blew them away across the board.

Justin and His (Many) Beliebers

At weekend 1, Justin Bieber brought out collaborators Mk.gee and Dijon for part of his divisive set (which included Bieber performing karaoke to his own YouTube videos, among other things). But for weekend 2, the pop icon brought out, yes, Dijon, but also SZA and Sexyy Red, plus Billie Eilish—not as a performer, but simply as the object of a dedicated serenade by her favorite singer and professed inspiration.

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Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna

Sabrina Carpenter, meanwhile, brought out none other than freaking Madonna (who, say what you will, is the absolute queen of this girly-pop sh*t that everyone is doing now. She wrote the book). And they performed three songs together. (Whereas Will Ferrell just did a comedy bit.)

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Karol G’s Latin Takeover

Weekend 1, Karol G brought out Becky G, Wisin and Arturo Sandoval. And that’s really cool, except for the fact that weekend 2 saw the star introduce J Balvin and Peso Pluma, who just happen to be better-known performers internationally than the more niche cameos of weekend 1.

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Sombr / Various People Named Billy

This one is kind of a tossup, IMO—weekend 1 saw Sombr trot out Billy Corgan for a performance of some Smashing Pumpkins hits. And on weekend 2, we got another Billy—Billy Idol.

IDK honestly who is more famous, or who has more fans, between these two Billys. Fans were allegedly confused by Corgan. Billy Idol is even older and arguably less relevant. But he’s a freakin’ badass and a hell of a performer, so I bet people were stoked.

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Giveon Kept on Giving

R&B crooner Giveon brought up none other than Snoop Dogg (plus Teddy Swims) for his weekend 2 set. For weekend 1, he had Kehlani as a guest. Again, no shade to Kehlani, but that is 2x star power for weekend 2, and Snoop is an undeniable icon that would have had fans losing their minds.

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Addison Rae and Olivia Rodrigo

Addison Rae didn’t have any cameos for weekend 1. But weekend 2? She brought out Olivia Rodrigo for a special surprise performance of her new single, “drop dead.” The point, needless to say, goes to weekend 2.

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Did I miss any? I’m sure I did, and I apologize for any crucial omissions!

Other stuff

The Strokes’ performance at weekend 1 was a highlight, including their hilarious (and self-aware) onstage banter. But weekend 2’s performance took a more serious turn, with the band performing in front of a video montage that was highly critical of U.S. foreign policy and actions abroad, including the war in Iran, Israel’s actions in Gaza, world leaders allegedly taken out by the CIA, and more.

While any added entertainment value is questionable, especially compared to the more lighthearted banter of the week before, it definitely added an interesting twist to the festival card.

Another W2 highlight was Kacey Musgraves’ performance in the Mojave Tent (replacing Jack White of the weekend prior), which saw the country/pop performer ride out on a horse before delivering a set that included old hits (“High Horse”) and new (“Back on the Wagon,” “Uncertain, TX”—both brand new songs debuted at the fest).

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The Verdict?

Folks say that weekend 1 is all about the influencers, and that weekend 2’s crowd is more “real.” And that as a result, the vibe of the crowd is better at weekend 2. I was at home at Couchella, so I can’t speak to that.

But I will say that it seems the festival organizers put out a concerted effort to make weekend 2 better—if largely for the benefit of the streaming audience at home. It seems like Goldenvoice wanted to keep viewers tuned in across both weekends by giving them a different experience for each.

So, did it work? Unfortunately, the data isn’t publicly available. But they definitely set the bar high for next year’s fest, and I think a lot more people will be tuning in to both weekends—if only to keep the FOMO at bay.