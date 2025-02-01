Was Lil Wayne Actually Considered for the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Lil Wayne was pretty upset that Kendrick Lamar landed the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show over him, considering the big game is being played in his native New Orleans, Louisiana. Interestingly, it now turns out that he was actually a contender for the gig before Kendrick was picked.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez recently sat down for an interview with The New Orleans Advocate and, during the conversation, she revealed that Lil Wayne was discussed as a possible performer for the Halftime Show. “I didn’t choose the artist, but I do believe that definitely there was consideration [for Lil Wayne],” she explained — per Hot New Hip-Hop — going on to add that it was ultimately decided “that Kendrick is the right person for the show at this moment.”

In November, Lil Wayne took the stage at his Lil Weezyana Fest to lament not being chosen for the show, saying that he had hoped his mother would be able to see him headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in their hometown.

Reacting to this, Perez said, “Aww… I actually didn’t know he had said that.” She continued: “We love that everybody wants to be on the stage, that we’ve completely changed the conversation to fighting for it versus boycotting. We’ve come a long way.”

Finally, Perez explained why Kendrick was chosen as the artist to headline the show this year, saying, “New Orleans is so rich in culture. We have to take into consideration (that) whoever is going to perform can speak to music culture, regardless of age. It has to nod to real music, regardless of the genre. And Kendrick does that. Kendrick’s richness and culture is really a nod to New Orleans.”