Was ‘Resident Evil 9’ Just Teased in New ‘RE4’ Video? Some Capcom Fans Go Full Tinfoil Hat Conspiracy Theory

Some players believe Capcom just teased Resident Evil 9 in a new video celebrating Resident Evil 4‘s latest sales milestone. Did the Japanese publisher actually hint at the game’s imminent announcement, or are fans just reaching? I mean, I get their excitement — it’s already been four years since Village dropped, so it’s about time!

‘RE9’ Easter Egg, or a reach?

On social media, Capcom announced that RE4 Remake had sold ten million units worldwide by uploading a special video celebrating the game. However, it didn’t take long for eagle-eyed fans to claim the clip had a secret Easter egg at the very end that supposedly teases Resident Evil 9.

In the final frame of the video, the camera pans back to a wooden sign in Valdelobos village. You might be thinking, so what? The thing is, fans believe that if you flip the image sideways, the sign forms the Roman numeral IX (which is nine). Is it a stretch? Yeah, probably. But that didn’t stop some fans from theorizing about it.

The consensus among those who think it’s real is that Capcom has teased games before with hidden Easter eggs that were initially hard to spot. These fans also argue that Resident Evil 9 is due to be announced soon, since the Japanese developer typically takes four to five years to release a new entry. Village came out in 2021, so the timing technically lines up.

Capcom fans Divided over Supposed ‘Resident Evil 9’ tease

However, not everyone was buying into the Resident Evil 9 Easter egg hype train. In fact, a lot of fans outright rejected the idea, calling it a crazy conspiracy theory. Considering how batshit crazy the Resident Evil games’ plot can get at times? I couldn’t help but find this incredibly amusing. Nonetheless, fans on both sides argued over a Resident Evil 4 ten-million sales celebration video.

One user pointed out, “In Spanish, the sign says ‘glory to the players.’ I don’t think this is a teaser.” Another exclaimed, “That’s some tinfoil hat shit, turning the image vertically.” Others simply called out fans for “reaching” and making a conspiracy out of nothing. Still, some fans dug their heels in and believe that Capcom is trying to speak to them through the sign.

So, is it a Resident Evil 9 Easter egg or not? In my opinion, it likely isn’t. As some fans pointed out, the sign is literally thanking players who bought Resident Evil 4 Remake. And with the video being released to celebrate the game’s ten million units sold milestone, that lines up perfectly. Plus, it would be pretty wild to expect fans to turn the image sideways. But, hey, you never know!

Regardless of which side you fall on, I think we can all agree that it’s finally time we get Resident Evil 9. It’s been almost four and a half years since Resident Evil Village launched, and fans are rightfully excited for the next installment. Given that Capcom has recently broken sales records with the Resident Evil franchise, it’s further proof that players’ hunger for the zombie series has never been higher.