Was There Really a Penis Hiding in the Background of ‘The Golden Girls’?

The social media account Stay Golden TV, nobly dedicated to The Golden Girls, dutifully drew our attention to a pressing issue: What on earth was hanging on the wall in the home of America’s four most beloved senior citizens (Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo)? The account posted still frames showing what appears to be a male appendage sculpture conspicuously hanging in the background.

Stay Golden TV found the once-popular relic in question for sale, and therefore we were able to see other listings for ourselves. The item is, in fact, a copper lobster mold / wall hanging. Such objects have been manufactured internationally by different makers. Upon getting a better look at the relief, the claws become clear to see. However, even so, these molds unquestionably resemble phalli.

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As Stay Golden TV pointed out, until high-definition remasters were available for streaming, it was difficult to discern anything but the curious piece of decor’s silhouette.

Fans Spotted What Looks Like a Penis on the Set of ‘The Golden Girls,’ but There’s a Catch

One user seems to have hit the nail on the head, “Definitely falls under the category ‘They Knew What They Were Doing.’” The wall hanging indeed represents a perfect example of attention to detail in set design.

Another netizen joked, “It’s a LOBSTER. Blanche probably had her own personal penis one though.” After all, our girls were no strangers to naughty antics.

Yet another observer astutely remarked, “Archie Bunker had the same lobster in his kitchen.” He is, in fact, correct.

This seems like the perfect time to inform all those grateful to the girls for being friends that Dan Watt’s Bea Arthur: The Documentary – “I’ve Done Everything Except Porn” was released this month. Catch a screening if you can.