Washington Cops Won’t Face Charges for Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Mexican Immigrant

Three police officers in Washington state will not face criminal charges in the February shooting death of an unarmed Mexican farmworker who threw rocks at them before fleeing arrest, a lawyer representing the victim’s family said on Wednesday.

Video footage of police killing Antonio Zambrano-Montes sparked outrage in Pasco, a majority Latino community in southeastern Washington. The incident was likened to fatal police confrontations with unarmed black men in New York City and Ferguson, Missouri.

“The wife and children of Antonio Zambrano are extremely disappointed with the decision by Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant not to charge the three City of (Pasco) Police Officers with any crime in the execution of their loved one Antonio Zambrano,” attorney George Trejo said in a statement.

Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Sant, who was due to hold an afternoon news conference on the matter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shooting, which occurred at a busy intersection after the 35-year-old father of two threw rocks at the officers, triggered protests by demonstrators who complained Pasco police were too quick to use lethal force. Zambrano was the fourth person killed by Pasco police in seven months.

“(Sant’s) claim that there is insufficient evidence to establish any crime beyond a reasonable doubt is a pretext for his decision to protect law enforcement from the very beginning of this case,” Trejo said. “We are not surprised by this decision but disgusted and disappointed.”

Video of the incident captured by bystanders showed Zambrano-Montes fleeing from pursuing officers before turning to face them and being gunned down. The cops fired 17 rounds in the encounter, with five or six of the bullets hitting Zambrano-Montes.

Police said two stun guns failed to subdue Zambrano-Montes during a standoff.

Relatives of Zambrano-Montes filed a federal civil rights lawsuit last week seeking more than $25 million in damages. The lawsuit argued that the incident reflected a pattern of unconstitutional practices, excessive force, and poor training of the city’s officers.

Last month, family members filed a separate $4.76 million wrongful death claim against the city.

Zambrano-Montes was an undocumented immigrant, and Mexico’s congress called the shooting an “act that outrages all Mexicans.” Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto also issued a statement condemning the officers’ “disproportionate use of lethal force.”

