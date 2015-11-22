Washington’s Andre Roberts Absolutely Rips through Carolina for a 99-Yard TD Return

Oh, so you want to come and knock on Carolina’s undefeated door? Well you better bring some brass knuckles if you want to be heard. And that’s apparently what Washington’s Andre Roberts did, as he absolutely ripped into Carolina’s special teams for a 99-yard bruiser of a return.

Roberts takes one cut West, before running a NNE beeline to the end zone in the fastest blur of yellow-and-red high knees you’ll see in a minute, evening out the score to 14-14. Let’s see if 4-5 Washington has the chutzpah to keep up miracle plays like this one.