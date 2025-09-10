Watch Offset and JID Perform ‘Bodies’ with Drowning Pool on ‘The Tonight Show’

Earlier this year, Offset and JID dropped a sick collab track, “Bodies,” which samples the famous hard rock song of the same name by Texas’ own Drowning Pool.

Now, a new version of the track has been released, featuring the full band, and they all performed it together on The Tonight Show. The track is from Offset’s third studio album, KIARI, and the remix with Drowning Pool comes from the deluxe edition of the record. Check out the live performance below.

Offset & JID perform "Bodies" with Drowning Pool on The Tonight Show🔥pic.twitter.com/bFj7LLSJ1H — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 9, 2025

Originally released in May 2001, “Bodies” was Drowning Pool’s debut single from their debut album, Sinner. It has long been one of the most popular rock songs of the new millennium, and is still a regular radio spin in addition to being used often at sporting events.

In 2001, the band’s late founding vocalist, Dave Williams, gave an interview to Uranium, offering some background on the track. “CJ [Pierce, guitarist] came up with the riff,” he recalled, “and I thought that was cool and I said, ‘Let the bodies hit the floor,’ and they looked at me and said, ‘That’s pretty cool.’”

“We just built it around that hook and the rest fell in place,” Williams continued. “It’s about my perspective when I look out and see the pit. It’s about forgetting everything that has happened to you that week, leave your bullshit at the door, and get it all out.”

Williams went on to clarify, “But you have to have respect for the others in the pit. If you push them down, you have to pick them back up. I’m not going to get behind the violence thing; it is violent, but there is a certain amount of respect and a code.”

Sadly, Williams passed away in 2002 while Drowning Pool was on tour with Ozzfest. An autopsy determined that his cause of death was due to heart failure caused by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease), which had been previously undiagnosed.