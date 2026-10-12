WATCH: 13-Year-Old Shocks Crowd in Nashville by Rapping on Stage With Limp Bizkit

On the evening of October 11, 2026, Limp Bizkit performed their first of two nights at The Truth in Nashville, TN. It’s the group’s first headlining shows in Nashville since 1999. Videos have circulated from the first night, after frontman Fred Durst invited a 13-year-old on stage named Lathan. Fans are saying this young fan, Lathan, completely stole the show.

On the song “Full Nelson”, Durst allowed Lathan to take over the vocals on the breakdown of the track. Instantly, the 13-year-old owned the stage with a professional presence, shocking the crowd. With full confidence, he delivers the bars with accuracy. Even Durst himself looks shocked. Notably, Lathan is wearing a red flat-bill cap, just like Durst was known for at the height of their fame in the late 90s and 2000s. This kid didn’t waste his chance to prove himself, and it makes you wonder if he’ll begin to make his own career out of the experience. It’s obvious he knows how to run the stage.

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Durst lifted the 13-year-old’s arm in celebration, as if he had just won a fight. As the video has gone viral and continues to spread, fans who will attend the second evening are wondering what’s in store during the show. Will the 13-year-old make another appearance?

Limp Bizkit – Full Nelson @ The Truth (Nashville, TN) 2026.10.11 pic.twitter.com/trXbWpSG5n — Limp Bizkit Japan (@limpbizkitjapan) October 12, 2026

The Truth Is Nashville’s Newest Music Venue

Nashville’s newest music venue, The Truth, officially opened on October 1, 2026. Located in the up-and-coming Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood of Nashville, the multi-story venue holds 4,400 seats. Additionally, it features ground-level general admission, a lounge, a balcony, standing-room areas, and box seats. One unique feature is The Setlist Studio, where fans can get custom screen prints of the setlist for the evening.

The Truth has already held some standout performances in just a few weeks. Artists are racing to leave their mark on the new venue. Limp Bizkit’s two-night residency comes directly after Jack White’s. On Jack’s second evening, he brought out the members of The Raconteurs for a five-song reunion during his encore. After Limp Bizkit’s two nights at The Truth, the venue hosts The Chicks on October 15, Tedeschi Trucks Band on October 16, Sting on October 20, and Rawayana on October 21.

Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns