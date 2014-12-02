Watch 3D-Printed Bears Get Down at a Stop-Motion Holiday Party

BEARS OFF STAIRS from DBLG on Vimeo.

The anthropomorphic 3D-printed bear that DBLG brought to life for their viral stop-motion animation, Bears On Stairs is back, and has entered a brand new world, sans stairs. For Bears Off Stairs, the creative design agency opens our low-poly friend up to the world of the performing arts. Rather than simply walking with its confident, bearish swagger, the quadraped backs up its ego with some solid, looping dance moves, joined by a party’s worth of ursine friends.

DBLG and the animators at Blue Zoo created the animation in celebration of the rapidly approaching year’s end, stating, “To kick off the festive season and to get you in the party mood, here’s a little treat we created on our 3D printer! Enjoy!” Enjoy the stop-motion short in GIF form below to help you practice your own holiday dance moves.

