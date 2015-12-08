Watch a Brand New Video from Nils Frahm’s Brand New Band, nonkeen

By now we’ve probably all spent a few dark afternoons curled up with a bag of Mini Cheddars and a Nils Frahm record for company. Best known for his delicately detailed minimalist-odysseys into the depths of modern classical composition, Frahm’s the go-to-guy for comedown soundtracks here on THUMP.

He’s recently hooked up with childhood friends Frederic Gmeiner and Sebastian Singwald to form a new, atmospherically inclined trio, nonkeen. The lads have been working on and off together since their school days back in late-80s Hamburg, but next year sees their first official release in the form of debut album, The Gamble, which is set to drop on R&S on February 5th. Being decent sorts, they’ve let us, and you, have an exclusive watch of their brand new video, “chasing god through palmyra” and it’s a suitably trippy accompaniment to a wonked out, woozy, future classic. It’s also filmed using an actual model train set.

The band had this to say about the video: “The video for ‘chasing god through palmyra’ was drafted, filmed and edited by FELD in close collaboration with nonkeen and the mectub railway club Berlin. It portrays the close friendship between a man and a machine bonded by their escape fantasies as they circle together on an endless loop along the tracks of life inside a repetitive and psychedelic world.”

Now you’ve read that, check it out for yourself below.

If that’s got you excited —and it probably should have done— then you can catch nonkeen live in April next year on the following dates in the following cities.

2016 Live Dates

17/04 – Radialsystem – Berlin, Germany

18/04 – Bremen Theater – Copenhagen, Denmark

19/04 – Paradiso Noord – Amsterdam, Netherlands

20/04 – Village Underground – London, UK

21/04 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, Netherlands

24/04 – Cafe de La Dansie – Paris, France

Their debut album, the gamble, drops on R&S records on February 5th, 2016. You can pre-order it here or here.