Watch a Gorgeous Spacelapse Worthy of the Final Frontier

Above our heads, the International Space Station is soaring around the Earth at over 1,7000 mph, gathering data, housing wild zero-g water experiments, and capturing beatiful timelapse footage of the planet below. Filmmaker Guillaume Juin got his hands on some of that footage, courtesy of the NASA Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, and cut it together into a breathtaking film called Astronaut – A Journey to Space.

White clouds, bright city lights, and the oft-timelapsed aurora borealis all make appearences in Astronaut, but with the added benefit of Juin’s editing expertise. “I wanted to do something different from what has been done before with thoses shots,” Juin says in the Vimeo description. “Something more dynamic and fast.” The fruits of his labor is a vivid viewing experience that looks like it might have been taken straight out of Gravity or Interstellar—IRL.

Watch the full timelapse below:

Visit Juin’s website for more of his timelapses and videography.

