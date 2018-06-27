Watch a Guy Trick Fashion People Into Believing He’s a Big-Shot Designer

At last year’s Paris Fashion Week, VICE UK writer Oobah Butler adopted the persona of Georgio Peviani – a denim designer he discovered on London’s market stalls – and worked his way up through the French fashion crowd.

He scammed his way into private viewings and exclusive parties, and got himself featured on the blogs and social media feeds of some of the top people in fashion. And then he wrote about it all for us.

Now, there’s a film version of his exploits, so you can watch all that unfold in video form.