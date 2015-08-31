Watch a Melbourne RnB Fan Defend Her Right To Jam

If you’re as scattered as I am then you know the feeling well. You hop on the train, get comfy, excited for that little bit of forced downtime before work. You feel around for your headphones and, there it is; that sinking feeling.

For most, a misplaced earbud is the catalyst for a boring, silent commute. But for some people, those special few, it’s an opportunity to share your impeccable music taste with the people on the train around you. Your phone has a loudspeaker for a reason, right?

One Melbourne RnB fan decided this is the perfect way to pass the time on her packed morning Metro train. Unfortunately her fellow commuters weren’t as impressed with her taste as she might have hoped.

In the (wonderfully titled) video below, several other passengers can be heard asking the woman to turn down the music to no reply. It’s only when she realises that she is being filmed that she decides to take action, drenching the cameraman in what we can only assume to be water.

The following exchange between the woman, cameraman and several people caught in the crossfire goes pretty much as you’d expect. Perhaps most importantly, the music plays on long after the argument dies down. Another win for RnB.