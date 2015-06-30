Watch a Teenage Amy Winehouse Sing “Happy Birthday” to Her Friend

In what will inevitably be one of the toughest watches of 2015, more never before seen footage from AMY – the forthcoming Amy Winehouse documentary – has surfaced ahead of its official cinema release later this week.

Above, you can watch a home footage clip of a 14-year old Amy messing around with her friends and singing “Happy Birthday” to one of them. It’s difficult to take anything positive from something like this when it exists in the foreshadow of things to come, but for a teenager to have a voice this mature and affecting is incredibly rare. Sometimes it’s nice – if heartbreaking – to see that in action.

AMY will be in cinema’s from July 3.