Watch a Trailer for Tyler, The Creator’s “Cherry Bomb: The Documentary”

As the driving force behind Odd Future, Tyler, the Creator is well known for innovating the shit out of everything he turns his hand toward. And he’s now giving fans an insight into his creative process with a documentary that follows the recording of his fourth album Cherry Bomb.

The film is snappily titled Cherry Bomb: The Documentary, and its 90 second trailer is kinda like a game of Prominent Rapper Bingo, featuring the likes of Pharrell, Kanye West (who compares Tyler to filmmaker Spike Jonze) and Lil Wayne. The first ten minutes of the documentary were screened at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival over the weekend, but fans will have to wait until January for it to be released.

Camp Flog Gnaw also saw Tyler unite with Earl Sweatshirt for a rare Earlwolf set, which included a performance of “Orange Juice,” and Tyler’s “Rusty.” Watch the Cherry Bomb: The Documentary trailer below. Then watch the Earlwolf set below that, because it’s Monday morning, and we like to look after you here at Noisey.