Watch All The Best Bits from A-Trak’s THUMP Sessions Live Set

Back in November, we kicked off our THUMP Sessions live stream series with a special performance from LA beat-queen TOKiMONSTA. December’s guest was Fool’s Gold label boss and DMC scratch champion A-Trak, who came through for live performances with a few special guests. Above, you can watch a highlight from the session with recent Fool’s Gold signee, rapper, and singer Leaf. She performed her track “Drama,” off of her Magnet Bitch EP from earlier this year. It was lit.



Below, we’re sharing a few more highlights, including vocal cameos from BOOTS and Chuck Inglish and a clip of A-Trak dropping Jack Ü’s “Beats Knocking.” At the bottom, you can also stream an extended clip of the session.