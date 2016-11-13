Watch A Tribe Called Quest’s Furious and Flawless SNL Performance

A Tribe Called Quest were the musical guests on last night’s Saturday Night Live, a move that, given the events of the last week, seemed a perfect fit. With their final album, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service, released on Friday, they became the first musical guests of the Trump era with flawless and furious performances of “We the People…” and “The Space Program.”

During “The Space Program,” Q-Tip and Jarobi brought out Consequence and Busta Rhymes; “We The People…” saw a banner of the late Phife Dawg lowered to the stage as his verse played.

Watch both performances below.

