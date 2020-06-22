Watch a VR Performance By Jean-Michel Jarre

You should really know the name Jean-Michel Jarre. But just in case you don’t: he’s a French composer and record producer who’s spent the last 50 years innovating in the fields of ambient, new-age and electronic music.

Jarre is also renowned for staging spectacular live shows to showcase his compositions, so it makes sense that during lockdown – when a laser show and fireworks extravaganza would go a little wasted – he devised a novel way to celebrate World Music Day this past Sunday.

Jarre’s “Alone Together” was a live virtual reality performance, broadcast live in both 2D and 3D. “Having performed in extraordinary venues, virtual reality will now allow me to play in unimaginable spaces while remaining on a physical stage,” said Jarre of the project. “Virtual or augmented realities can be to the performing arts what the advent of cinema was to the theatre, an additional mode of expression made possible by new technologies at a given time.”

To watch the performance, grab your VR headset and hit this link.