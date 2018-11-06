Watch a Wisconsin Woman Name 27 Cheeses in 30 Seconds While Wearing a Cheese Hat

Unless you’re a cheesemonger, your knowledge of cheese might tap out at American, Cheddar, Parmesan, chèvre, a Brie, and maybe Gorgonzola. Or, you could be from Wisconsin, the birthplace of over three billion pounds of cheese per year, where the world of curd might just be unavoidable. And in that case, there’s a good chance you’re way more well-versed.

Take, for instance, one Wisconsin woman that dazzled a sports crowd with her easy recall of more than two dozen kinds of fromage in a matter of seconds.

This weekend, at a Milwaukee Bucks basketball game, lifelong Wisconsinite Jamie Kiesl rattled off 27 cheeses in 30 seconds right off the cuff, from the unmissable classics like string and cottage cheese to Havarti, Muenster, and mascarpone. “I’ve lived in Wisconsin my whole life,” Kiesl told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, when asked how she slayed so hard at cheese-namedropping.

This all happened, of course, while Kiesl was dressed in a cheese wedge hat—because what else would you wear to a Wisconsin sports game?

Accounting for 26 percent of the country’s total cheese production, Wisconsin makes over one billion pounds of mozzarella, almost 666 million pounds of processed cheese, and 86 million pounds of feta per year, just to name a few of its varieties.

Hey, since we’re talking about cheese, it’s November 6, a.k.a. Election Day. If you haven’t already performed your civic duty today, here’s a little more cheese porn to motivate you, courtesy of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Cheese is an important part of what makes America great, but not as important as, uh, democracy.