Watch A$AP Ferg and A$AP Mob’s “Yammy Gang” Video Celebrating A$AP Yams



Screenshot via YouTube

A$AP Mob has been on a tear lately, between A$AP Ferg’s dope (and criminally overshadowed) new album Always Strive and Prosper and the incredible video for Mob cut “Yamborghini High”—not to mention the general range of cool shit they are always doing, likeplaying basketball with VICE Sports and appearing on the new Clams Casino album. The streak continues with the video for “Yammy Gang,” a cut from Always Strive and Prosper that features the whole gang mobbing out in celebration of their late friend A$AP Yams, as well as Yams’s mother, Tatiana Paulino.

Videos by VICE

The video, which finds them rocking camo in the desert (by the looks of it, around Joshua Tree in California) is nothing but good times. Everyone nails their ad libs, Rocky shouts out Based God, and Ferg talks to the money, naturally. It’s fucking awesome. Check it out below:

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.