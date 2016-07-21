Watch A$AP Mob Perform “Yamborghini High” on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’

A$AP Mob’s “Yamborghini High” is the song that just keeps going. It’s a lot of fun to watch the Mob in action, all vibing off each other and unified on video or onstage, and it bodes well for the upcoming A$AP Mob album. The group made their TV debut last night as the full Mob on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and they tore it down.

The stage setup that looked like M.A.S.H. meets Rap City, full of Mob memebers decked out in camo and watching VHS videos, skateboarding, and reading rap magazines. The performance is high-energy but carefully engineered, and it makes the case that these guys are really cementing their place as icons for their generation. Check it out below.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.