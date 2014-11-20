Watch Action Bronson and Killer Mike Rap Battle on Treadmills

Running is hard. I know this because a) I am a human being and b) there was this time a few years ago when I thought I’d get myself in shape and start running on a daily basis. This idea of taking care of my body lasted for approximately 15 minutes, which is roughly how long it took me to run around like six blocks in my neighborhood before I decided to go get a beer because running is actually the worst possible thing you can do to your body. In this clip from The Eric Andre Show on Adult Swim, we, as humans, are given more evidence as to why running is the most terrible thing in the world. Rappers Action Bronson and Killer Mike decide to battle while gallopping on tread mills. Spoiler: they can’t really rap battle while galloping on tread mills.