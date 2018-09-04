Watch Action Bronson Pump Iron and Pound Dominican Food with John Basedow

Action Bronson and John Basedow might seem like polar opposites, but they’re laser-focused on one common goal: getting Action abs. The TV personality/fitness guru met Action and his co-host Meyhem at the old school Frenchie’s Gym in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to pump iron during a very special health and wellness episode of F*ck, That’s Delicious. As you’d expect from Action Bronson, immediately after burning some calories, the three headed to the nearby El Gran Canario to binge on some quality Dominican food. However, John and Action’s definitions of “cheating” differ from each other just a little bit.

Watch F*ck, That’s Delicious Tuesdays 10:30p on VICELAND.