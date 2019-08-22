Watch Adam Driver Take on the CIA’s Torture Program in ‘The Report’ Trailer

On November 9, 2005, the Central Intelligence Agency destroyed over 90 tapes taken during the 2002 interrogations of Al Qaeda suspects Abu Zubaydah and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri at a U.S. black site location in Thailand. Several of those videos depicted “enhanced interrogation techniques”—code for torture. Upon hearing of their destruction, California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who from 2009 to 2015 was the chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, called for a Congressional investigation into whether or the CIA was engaging in, and covering up, illegal activity. The resulting report, exhaustively led by her staffer Daniel Jones, is the subject of a new Samuel Z. Burns-written-and-directed film The Report. Watch the trailer for the VICE Studios / Amazon Studios collaboration below.

In the movie, Jones is portrayed by Adam Driver. The feature depicts both his relentless inquiry into the CIA’s byzantine torture program and the explosive findings that turn his world upside down. Driver is joined by an all-star cast featuring Annette Bening as Sen. Feinstein and Jon Hamm as then-White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. Rounding out the ensemble are Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll, and Maura Tierney.

The Report is slated to hit select theaters November 15 and will be available on Prime Video starting November 29.