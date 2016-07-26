Watch Adam Green Traipse Across the World in His Video for “Me From Far Away”

There’s very little we can say about Adam Green and this bananas, four years in the making project Adam Green’s Aladdin, that we haven’t said before. The movie is brilliant and now he’s in the midst of a tour which is a must-see because it’s so much more than just a gig.
We’ll just let Adam explain it, but also below is the premiere of his latest video “Me From Far Away.”
Videos by VICE
And now a word from Adam Green:
Now that people understand that Adam Green’s Aladdin is both a feature film and an album of songs—I’m gonna do what I wanted to do all along and go on a Concert and Movie Combo Tour. The tour will go through the USA and Canada and finish in Europe!
I got to to test out this concept in a few select cities and my new video for “Me From Far Away” shows what the experience is like! Featured in the “Me From Far Away” video is the amazing support band I’ve been touring with called “Coming Soon.” They are a Paris-based band who also have been my backing band on all the European shows. Actually all the footage was shot by Charles Arkadin from “Coming Soon.” The new video also includes a cameo from Macaulay Culkin who rolled with us in the van on the UK dates.
So Yeah! This Adam Green’s Aladdin concert and movie experience tour is likely rolling through your town! Come! Wear costumes! Be dumb! Enjoy your life! (On almost all of these dates we will project the entire Aladdin movie before the concert starts!)
Also you can watch the movie and listen to the soundtrack here, but for now check out this new video below.
Adam Green Tour Dates
July 30 Standon, UK – Standon Calling Festival
July 31 Port Eliot, UK – Port Eliot Festival
Aug 4 Grimaud, France – Plage de Rock Festival
Aug 6 – Lustenau, Austria – Szene Openair
Aug 13 – Luhmuhlen, Germany – A Summer’s Tale
Sept 6 – Boston MA – Once Ballroom
Sept 7 – Montreal QC @ Groove Nation
Sept 8 – Toronto ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Sept 9 – Kalamazoo MI @ Louie’s
Sept 10 – Minneapolis MN @ Icehouse
Sept 11 – Minneapolis MN @ Bryant Lake Bowl/Sound Unseen Aladdin movie Screening + Q&A
Sept 12 – Chicago IL @ Beat Kitchen
Tue, Sept 13 – Detroit MI @ El Club
Wed, Sept 14 – Columbus OH @ Rumba
Thu, Sept 15 – Philadelphia PA @ Milkboy
Thu, Sept 22 – New York NY @ Gramercy Theatre
Fri, Sept 30 – San Diego CA @ Blonde
Sat, Oct 1 – Santa Ana CA @ Frida Cinema
Sun, Oct 2 – West Hollywood CA @ Troubadour
Tue, Oct 4 – San Francisco CA @ The Chapel
Wed, Oct 5 – Portland OR @ Mississippi Studios
Thu, Oct 6 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Fri, Oct 7 – Seattle WA @ The Sunset
Oct 16 Heidelberg, Germany – Kalstorbahnhof
Oct 17 Munich, Germany – Strom
Oct 19 Vevey, Switzerland – Rocking Chair
Oct 20 Aarau, Switzerland – Kiff
Oct 21 St. Gallen, Switzerland – Palace
Oct 22 Reims, France – La Cartonnerie
Oct 23 Rouen, France – Le 106
Oct 25 Nantes, France – Stereolux
Oct 27 Milan, Italy – Biko
Oct 28 Bologna, Italy – Covo
Oct 30 Dusseldorf, Germany – New Fall Festival
Nov 1 – Berlin, Germany – Musik & Frieden
Nov 2 – Leipzig, Germany – Werk II/ Hall D
Nov 4 – Linz, Austria – Posthof Ahoi Pop
Nov 5 – Graz, Austria – PPC
Nov 8 – Brussels, Belgium – Bontanique/Orangerie
Nov 9 – Amsterdam, Holland – Paradiso
Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo
Nov 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Concert Hall
Nov 14 – Barcelona, Spain – Barts Theatre
Nov 16 – Zaragoza, Spain – Las Armas
Nov 17 – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Apolo Theatre