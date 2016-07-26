Watch Adam Green Traipse Across the World in His Video for “Me From Far Away”

There’s very little we can say about Adam Green and this bananas, four years in the making project Adam Green’s Aladdin, that we haven’t said before. The movie is brilliant and now he’s in the midst of a tour which is a must-see because it’s so much more than just a gig.



We’ll just let Adam explain it, but also below is the premiere of his latest video “Me From Far Away.”

And now a word from Adam Green:

Now that people understand that Adam Green’s Aladdin is both a feature film and an album of songs—I’m gonna do what I wanted to do all along and go on a Concert and Movie Combo Tour. The tour will go through the USA and Canada and finish in Europe!

I got to to test out this concept in a few select cities and my new video for “Me From Far Away” shows what the experience is like! Featured in the “Me From Far Away” video is the amazing support band I’ve been touring with called “Coming Soon.” They are a Paris-based band who also have been my backing band on all the European shows. Actually all the footage was shot by Charles Arkadin from “Coming Soon.” The new video also includes a cameo from Macaulay Culkin who rolled with us in the van on the UK dates.

So Yeah! This Adam Green’s Aladdin concert and movie experience tour is likely rolling through your town! Come! Wear costumes! Be dumb! Enjoy your life! (On almost all of these dates we will project the entire Aladdin movie before the concert starts!)

Also you can watch the movie and listen to the soundtrack here, but for now check out this new video below.

Adam Green Tour Dates

July 30 Standon, UK – Standon Calling Festival

July 31 Port Eliot, UK – Port Eliot Festival

Aug 4 Grimaud, France – Plage de Rock Festival

Aug 6 – Lustenau, Austria – Szene Openair

Aug 13 – Luhmuhlen, Germany – A Summer’s Tale

Sept 6 – Boston MA – Once Ballroom

Sept 7 – Montreal QC @ Groove Nation

Sept 8 – Toronto ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Sept 9 – Kalamazoo MI @ Louie’s

Sept 10 – Minneapolis MN @ Icehouse

Sept 11 – Minneapolis MN @ Bryant Lake Bowl/Sound Unseen Aladdin movie Screening + Q&A

Sept 12 – Chicago IL @ Beat Kitchen

Tue, Sept 13 – Detroit MI @ El Club

Wed, Sept 14 – Columbus OH @ Rumba

Thu, Sept 15 – Philadelphia PA @ Milkboy

Thu, Sept 22 – New York NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Fri, Sept 30 – San Diego CA @ Blonde

Sat, Oct 1 – Santa Ana CA @ Frida Cinema

Sun, Oct 2 – West Hollywood CA @ Troubadour

Tue, Oct 4 – San Francisco CA @ The Chapel

Wed, Oct 5 – Portland OR @ Mississippi Studios

Thu, Oct 6 – Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Fri, Oct 7 – Seattle WA @ The Sunset

Oct 16 Heidelberg, Germany – Kalstorbahnhof

Oct 17 Munich, Germany – Strom

Oct 19 Vevey, Switzerland – Rocking Chair

Oct 20 Aarau, Switzerland – Kiff

Oct 21 St. Gallen, Switzerland – Palace

Oct 22 Reims, France – La Cartonnerie

Oct 23 Rouen, France – Le 106

Oct 25 Nantes, France – Stereolux

Oct 27 Milan, Italy – Biko

Oct 28 Bologna, Italy – Covo

Oct 30 Dusseldorf, Germany – New Fall Festival

Nov 1 – Berlin, Germany – Musik & Frieden

Nov 2 – Leipzig, Germany – Werk II/ Hall D

Nov 4 – Linz, Austria – Posthof Ahoi Pop

Nov 5 – Graz, Austria – PPC

Nov 8 – Brussels, Belgium – Bontanique/Orangerie

Nov 9 – Amsterdam, Holland – Paradiso

Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo

Nov 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – DR Concert Hall

Nov 14 – Barcelona, Spain – Barts Theatre

Nov 16 – Zaragoza, Spain – Las Armas

Nov 17 – Madrid, Spain – Nuevo Apolo Theatre

Get ticks here.