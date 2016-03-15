Watch Adult Swim’s Bizarrely Horrifying New Short, ‘This House Has People in It’

On Tuesday, Adult Swim released a new short film, This House Has People in It, via YouTube, and the thing is part Too Many Cooks, part Paranormal Activity, and wholly fucking weird.

The short was done by Alan Resnick, the ClickHole contributor who made that similarly bizarre Adult Swim faux infomercial “Unedited Footage of a Bear.” Like that video, This House Has People in It is hard to describe. When it starts, you’re looking at what looks like footage from cameras set up throughout a house, then you realize there’s a teenage girl lying on the kitchen floor. Then things get weird.