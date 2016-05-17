Watch an All New Episode of Gloria Steinem’s ‘WOMAN’ Tonight on VICELAND

If you haven’t already heard, we recently launched our very own TV channel called VICELAND, packed with shows that tell exciting stories from all over the world.

Tonight on an all new episode of WOMAN—a show from feminist activist and writer Gloria Steinem that investigates issues affecting women around the world—we head to Colombia to learn how current and former female soldiers of the country’s FARC guerrilla movement will reintegrate back into society following the end of the country’s 50-year-long civil war.

Videos by VICE

Don’t miss the WOMAN premiere tonight at 10 PM on VICELAND.