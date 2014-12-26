Watch an Analog Optical Illusion of a T. Rex Come Alive

A version of this post originally appeared on The Creators Project Netherlands.

It takes a while before you realize you’re not really here to watch an animation—or stuck in a film strip. That’s what it feels like to look into the optical illusions of artist and YouTuber Brusspup.

Videos by VICE

GIF by Beckett Mufson

For his latest film, Brusspup built an ingenious homemade device that creates the illusion of movement. By sliding a sheet of stripes over them, seemingly abstract static black-and-white images of geometric stripes come to life with brilliant simplicity. For those who think that Brusspup created his images with Photoshop, postpone your judgment until after you’ve seen the T. Rex around 1:40. Just wait for it.

Related:

Is It A Rabbit Or A Duck? Here’s Why Optical Illusions Trick Us

Geometric Tiles Create Optical Illusion Flooring

These Architectural Illusion Photos Might Give You Vertigo

Dazzle Camouflage Hides Corporate Logos In Optical Illusions