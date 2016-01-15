Watch an Exclusive Visual Collaboration Between Andy Stott and Joëlle

I bet when you woke up today, on one of those biting, bitter, raw January mornings, the first thing you thought to yourself was something along the lines of, “Bugger me it’s cold. I need warming up and I need it promptly.” Porridge didn’t do the trick and neither did that vanilla hazelnut toffee latte you gulped down in one thick go. We’ve got the solution, and it comes in an unlikely form: Andy Stott. Yep, the Manchester based producer, and man responsible for chiaroscuro classics like Unknown Exceptions and Luxury Problems, the crown prince of charred, scarred, glacial dub-inflected avant-techno is gonna sort your Friday right out.

Last year visual artist Joëlle teamed up with Stott as part of Barcelona’s MIRA Visual Arts Festival for a one off audio-visual collaboration, which we’re proud to be bringing you exclusively here on THUMP.

Videos by VICE

Photos of Andy Stott and Joëlle by Albert Ruso

Joëlle tell us that her side of the partnership was made possible by, “using 2V-P and Lemur for iPad. MIDI controls in 2V-P are mapped to sliders in Lemur using a MIDI connection. Using Lemur allowed me to design my own interface and customise the controller to my exact needs. 2V-P is a super simple and minimal performance app that focuses on content creation rather than typical VJ effects.” Now, we might be being a bit thick here but we’re not really sure what that means. We do know that it looks great, though. And that’s what matters, right?



We were on steadier ground when we asked her to explain a little bit about how the collaboration came about.

“I was commissioned by Mira Festival to create a unique visual performance for Andy Stott’s first live show in Barcelona since releasing Faith in Strangers. I was excited to be paired up with Andy as I hear a melancholy in his music which was completely aligned with my state of mind. The show concept is loosely formed around feelings of despair and the sense of a broken world,” she said. “I wanted to represent the view of earth in a distorted and deformed way which was still beautiful. There are themes of insignificance and fragility and an element of things breaking down and building up again. But there is also an element of hope, transformation and faith in humanity”

Photo by Albert Ruso

Now you know all that, watch the video for yourself below.

Josh is on Twitter