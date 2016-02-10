Watch a Funny or Die Trump Biopic Starring Johnny Depp

Wednesday morning, as Americans awoke to the reality that Donald Trump had truly swept the New Hampshire primary, they were met with a second, equally mind-boggling Trump story—Funny or Die surprise-released an hour-long Trump biopic starring Johnny Depp as the Donald.

The film, called The Art of the Deal: The Movie after Trump’s 1987 bestselling book, stars Depp and a fantastic golden wig as the business mogul-slash-political candidate-slash-ego incarnate.

The whole thing is framed as a long-forgotten TV movie from the 80s recently unearthed at a yard sale by director Ron Howard, who makes a cameo as himself.

“The plan was to move really fast because we thought Trump would go away, at least as a presidential candidate,” Funny or Die’s editor-in-chief Owen Burke, who originally hatched the idea, told the New York Times. “When he bizarrely didn’t go away, we had a little more time. But that meant keeping the secret for longer.”



It’s not easy for anyone to actually pull off a clandestine film production without news getting out around Hollywood, especially big-time talent like Depp or Adam McKay, Funny or Die co-creator and director of The Big Short, but they somehow managed to do it.

The results are glorious—there’s a surplus of bad 80s TV movie tropes, a theme song by Kenny Loggins, and even an appearance by Henry Winkler. Take an hour break from work and watch the whole thing.