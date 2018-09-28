Watch angry Republicans and Brett Kavanaugh have some feelings

Who knew that a woman telling her story of sexual assault in 1982 would make so many men so angry? After Christine Blasey Ford testified before a Senate committee Thursday about an alleged assault by Brett Kavanaugh when she was 15, the Supreme Court nominee and several Republican senators on the panel got to shouting, as if to let the world know they’re the aggrieved party.

“This confirmation process has become a national disgrace!” – Brett Kavanaugh

“The most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics!” – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

“When people wave an FBI report, they do not, they do not, they do not reach conclusions!” – Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA)

Cover: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo By Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)