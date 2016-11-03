Watch ANOHNI’s New Video for Song “Hopelessness”

ANOHNI ​​has released the video for the title track from her 2016 album, HOPELESSNESS. ​According to a statement from the director, Alex Carver, the visual is centered around “Medieval barbarism and fascistic architecture haunt the fever dream of an anonymous corporate woman. Within the dream, distant past and distant futures are irrationally fused in a bizarre, iconic vision of martyrdom where animals are citizens and people are drones.”​ Watch “HOPELESSNESS” below.

