Anohni​ has released a video for her song, “I Don’t Love You Anymore.” The song is featured on her HOPELESSNESS album, a collaboration with Hudson Mohawke​ and Oneohtrix Point Never. The five-minute clip is an intimate closeup with the singer who peers into the camera for the video’s entirety. Watch the clip below.

Photo: Scr​eengrab of video via YouTube.​​

