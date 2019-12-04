Watch Armie Hammer Suck Milk Straight From a Goat’s Teat

After the infamous peach scene in 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, one might have thought Armie Hammer to be an open-minded eater. While the fate of the fruit in the film left plenty to the imagination, the actor recently proved that he’s pretty game with what he’ll eat in real life, too.

In an episode that aired last night, Hammer accompanied adventurer Bear Grylls for a segment of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, a show in which the wilderness expert known for sleeping inside a camel carcass and swigging his own pee subjects celebrities to similar, but slightly more tame, survival adventures. In a clip uploaded to YouTube by National Geographic and first obtained by E!, the two can be seen hiking in Sardinia when they encounter a wild goat, and because it’s a trip guided by Grylls, of course he suggests that Hammer casually drink its milk… straight from the nip.

Videos by VICE

Ask milk-drinkers to go to straight to the source, and most people would probably pass; teat-to-mouth suckling is less popular among those who are no longer in diapers. Not Armie, though, who didn’t need much convincing to spray the goat’s milk straight from her teat into his open mouth. “Bear wants me to suck on this goat, with my mouth,” Hammer says, as he kneels next to the goat.

In a clip that will horrify milk-haters everywhere, gurgling sounds ensue, as well a shot of Hammer’s mouth full of goat milk. When he’s had enough milk, Hammer tells the camera, “I did it. I carpe’d the diem like it’s done. I just squirted the freshest milk I’ve ever had in my life in my mouth and I’m actually surprised to say—and happy to say—it was delicious.”

This is nothing compared to Grylls’ solo adventures, which have included drinking elephant dung “juice,” but when with Bear Grylls, one might as well do as Bear Grylls would. At least for Hammer’s sake, this definitely beats plenty of other things Grylls could have persuaded him to drink.