Watch ASTR’S Bloodied Club Noir Video for “Get So High”





We’ve been supportive of NYC electronic duo ASTR—made up of Zoe Silverman and producer Adam Pallin—for a minute or five, and below is the new video for their song “Get So High,” from their second EP Homecoming. Directed by Dre Films (whose output includes videos for Rick Ross, Pusha T, Wale, Meek Mill, and more), the video is set in a club netherworld, all moody lights, illicit drugs, and broken doll dance moves. It’s somewhat reminiscent of that opening scene in Blade, meanwhile the song is amongst the poppiest they’ve ever penned, instantly catchy, but still perfectly left of center. (By the by Pallin’s been in the studio working with Joey BadA$$ and Keisza of late.)

“‘Get So High’ continues my visceral obsession with horror film noir and twisted dark fantasy,” admits Zoe. “The song is about crossing the line and losing sight of reality. In this instance my character poses as an undercover bandit who takes it too far and kills her victim. This video tells a black widow tale, what starts as a fun night turns south and we question the illusion of who we really are. False Intentions shift from good times and cocaine highs to a murder and take all.”

Watch below and keep your ears peeled for a full length LP later this year.