Watch Ausmuteants Make Art From 2004 Shutterstock Images

​The new Ausmuteants​ song “Silent Gene” is inspired by The Voices of Time, a dystopian science fiction short story by British author J. G. Ballard published in 1960. The video for the song is inspired by Shutterstock images published in 2004.

Taken from their new album Band of The Future (out now on Aarght Records), the track is based on the story of a neurosurgeon, who works at a clinic who looks after Sleepers, an ever-increasing number of people who lapse into a coma from which they cannot be roused.

Videos by VICE

“It’s about everybody having a “silent” gene in their bodies and by unlocking the gene, creating the next step of evolution,” explains Ausmuteants Jake Robinson. “It is kind of like seeing the monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey or seeing dead people in The Sixth Sense.”

Created by Danny Wild, the video uses public images that includes lots of people in excerise workwear and holding their heads in their hands.

The band are about to head out on the road to launch the album including an appearance at this weekends Reverse Charges festival in Sydney.

Booked by Tristan Price, who also puts together the excellent weekly No Refunds night, the Reverse Charge lineup brings together acts from different styles including Orion​ , Exek​, Tralala Blip, Sex Drive​, Sex Tourists​, Den, Porcelain, LED and Matthew Brown.

“I’m stoked that Tristan is running Reverse Charges again,” explains Jake. “The guy is an absolute legend with great ideas. There’s a bunch of bands I’m looking forward to seeing for the first time and a bunch I’m happy to see again. Really glad to play gigs that aren’t exclusive to rock bands, with people who embrace diversity and acts making music that I think is some of the best in the world.”

Catch Ausmuteants at these shows:

Sep 30 – Canberra at Lacklustre

Oct 1- Sydney at Reverse Change at the Bald Faced Stag with

Oct 7 – Brisbane at Bearded Lady

Oct 8 – Ipswich at Coronation Hotel

Oct 14 – Geelong at Barwon Club

Oct 15 – Melbourne at Catfish

Nov 11 – Ballarat at Eastern