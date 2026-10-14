WATCH: Avenged Sevenfold Brought 16-Year-Old ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner on Stage to Shred With Them

Avenged Sevenfold had a big Singapore show this week, and they didn’t show up alone. The band actually had 16-year-old America’s Got Talent winner Nene Royal open for them. Then later they brought her back out during their set to play a pair of songs with them.

Royal is a guitar savant who won the American competition series on her incredible skill and musicianship. On Oct. 13, 2026, she popped in for A7X’s concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium to play a few songs.

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‘AGT’ winner Nene Royal played “Bat Country” and “Unholy Confessions” with Avengend Sevenfold

During her opening set—as reported by Consequence—Royal played a handful of killer rock covers. She played Muse’s “Hysteria”, Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”, and Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name”. She also delivered renditions of System of a Down’s “I-E-A-I-A-I-O” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie”.

After Avengend Sevenfold took the stage, they invited Royal back out to play two of their most popular songs with them: “Bat Country” and “Unholy Confessions“. Check out footage below.

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Nene Royal has really taken the rock world by storm since her big AGT win in September.

Speaking about her victory on the Today Show, she confessed, “I was so shocked because the moment just went completely black.” She continued, “There’s so, so many emotions that at once, shock or happiness—everything—and my body just reacted before my brain did.”

“I just focused on each round and tried to make every performance better than the last time,” she later added. “Maybe after the Golden Buzzer, I started thinking like, ‘Wow, maybe I really do have a chance,’ but I still never expected to actually win.”

Nene Royal is planning to work on some new, original music

Royal also shared how the AGT judges reacted to her win. “(They) just came to me and said, like, ‘I’m very proud of you, and just be yourself, and you know your life is going to be changed,’” she recalled.

As for what is next, Royal said she’s ready to focus on some original music. “My next thing for me is doing some of my own songs,” she confessed. “Or making (an) album, and also making some tours.”

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images