Watch Bernie Sanders’s Campaign Video Soundtracked by Simon and Garfunkel

Read: Brooklyn Feels the #Bern

On Thursday, Bernie Sanders released a campaign video to hopefully build momentum for his surging campaign as the Iowa caucuses loom.

Videos by VICE

The 60-second spot is light on talking points and heavy on feels—in lieu of voiceover, the video features Bernie fans (young, old, gay, straight, mostly white—people who might be thinking about attending an Iowa caucus) and the sweet, sweet sounds of Simon and Garfunkel’s song “America.”

The video feels like a spiritual successor to Obama’s Signs of Hope and Change campaign spot from 2008 and avoids the aggressive mood of some recent Republican ads—there’s no vague dystopian terror or lawyers stomping through the Rio Grande, to start.

But where Obama’s video used a then-current track from the National to pluck the heartstrings of his young supporters, Bernie went with Simon and Garfunkel. It’s an odd choice for a candidate who’s presumably looking to capture the youth vote, but if the kids today don’t remember the song’s 1968 release, they might remember it showing up inAlmost Famous.