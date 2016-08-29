Here It Is, the Best Thing Ever to Happen on TV: Beyoncé’s Performance at the VMAs



Screenshot via MTV

What is the VMAs without Beyoncé? If not for Bey’s “Single Ladies” video, we wouldn’t have had years of Kanye West/Taylor Swift rivalry. If not for her legendary 20-minute Video Vanguard performance, we wouldn’t have had the most kickass FEMINISM GIFs in existence. Beyoncé owns the VMAs. She was nominated for 11 awards this year, which who even knew that was possible?

Videos by VICE

But even that incredible pedigree has since become irrelevant. All history prior to Sunday, August 28, 2016 has now become irrelevant. For on this day, Beyoncé performed half of Lemonade during the VMAs, and changed the world. Seriously, this is the best musical performance you’ve ever seen on TV. You didn’t even know that a TV performance could be this good. You didn’t know that TV period could be this good. This makes Game of Thrones look like the fucking Big Bang Theory.

Watch Beyoncé perform “Pray You Catch Me,” “Hold Up,” “Sorry,” “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” and “Formation” below. It will change your life.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.